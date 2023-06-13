Pakistan’s coaches to get Chevening scholarships in United Kingdom

Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee (PFF NC) signed a deal with British High Commission, Chevening to send Pakistan’s players and coaches for scholarship to United Kingdom (UK).

Pakistan’s players and coaches, which would be selected by PFF NC would be sent to Swindon Town Football and would do Masters degree program.

PFF NC’s head Haroon Malik said that it would be great exposure for Pakistan’s football players and coaches, as they would get to know different ways to train and practice along with best coaching skills.

He said that it will also them improve the physical fitness, which is the key component in Football.

The performance of Pakistani players is affected in different sports due to lack of fitness. But now it could improve after studying in UK.

Chevening Alumni Engagement Officer Reema Salman said that they would be happy if the bond between Pakistan Football and Chevening becomes stronger.