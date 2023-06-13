PM Shehbaz to pay a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan from Jun 14

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to pay a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan on June 14-15, 2023, at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the Foreign Office, members of the federal cabinet representing the priority areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan will accompany the prime minister during the visit.

The prime minister will engage in extensive discussions with President Ilham Aliyev on key areas of cooperation, including trade, investment, and energy.

They will also address regional and global issues of mutual concern and explore opportunities for cooperation in multilateral forums.

The Pakistan-Azerbaijan relationship is rooted in shared faith, culture, and history, which strengthens the bond of trust and convergence of views on regional and global matters.

Frequent exchanges at the leadership level underscore the friendship between the two countries and contribute to enhanced multifaceted cooperation for the mutual benefit of the people of Pakistan and Azerbaijan.