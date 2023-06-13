iPhone dilemma: Is selling both kidneys only way to afford it?

Apple is reportedly considering raising the prices of its highly anticipated flagship devices, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. If implemented, this adjustment would mark the first price change in six years for these models.

Initial reports suggest that the potential price hike could exceed expectations, potentially resulting in customers paying an additional $200 or more, depending on the specific model they intend to purchase.

According to information shared by the Economic Daily News, the anticipated price increase for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to fall within the range of $100 to $200.

To elaborate, customers may experience a price increment of approximately $100 for the iPhone 15 Pro, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro Max could see a higher increase of around $200.

Also read: Google Pixel 8 to come with astonishing upgrades

As each new generation of iPhones introduces groundbreaking features such as advanced processors, improved cameras, and enhanced displays, it was only a matter of time before Apple adjusted its pricing to reflect these technological advancements.

Given the mass production of the state-of-the-art A17 Bionic chip and the associated costs, it is anticipated that Apple’s expenses will inevitably rise.

Consequently, the company has limited flexibility in maintaining its current retail prices, which have remained stable for an extended period.

Rumors circulating in the tech sphere speculate that the iPhone 15 Pro may have a starting price of $1,099 in the United States.

Meanwhile, the top-tier iPhone 15 Pro Max could begin at $1,299, aligning with the starting price of the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air.