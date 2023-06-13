Merub Ali opens up about engagement and future plans

Merub Ali, a talented social media influencer, model, and actor, made her mark in the entertainment industry with her acting debut in Sajjad Ali’s musical video.

Hailing from Gilgit, her natural beauty captivates fans worldwide. However, it was her engagement to singer Asim Azhar that brought her into the limelight. Merub Ali showcased her acting prowess in popular dramas like Sinf E Aahan, Paristan, and Wabaal, earning acclaim from television viewers. Now, she has set her sights on a new path as she enrolls in law school to pursue a degree in law.

In a recent appearance on The Talk Talk Show, Merub Ali candidly discussed her engagement to Asim Azhar and shared insights into their marriage plans. Clarifying the circumstances of their engagement, she revealed, “Our parents decided our engagement, and we all were on the same page.” She further expressed that the engagement occurred because of their mutual affection for each other. When it comes to their marriage plans, Merub Ali emphasized a more flexible approach, stating, “I don’t plan for my future because when you plan something, you start expecting too much, and when it doesn’t happen, you get hurt. So, there are plans, let’s see, InshaAllah.”

As Merub Ali continues to navigate her professional and personal journey, her fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming projects and support her aspirations in the legal field. With her captivating presence and multifaceted talents, she remains a rising star in the entertainment industry, inspiring others with her determination and grace.