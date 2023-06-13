Georgina Rodriguez stuns Faraz Manan gown in Harper’s Bazaar Arabia interview

Georgina Rodriguez, the partner of renowned football star Cristiano Ronaldo, recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

In this revealing conversation, she shares insights into her personal life, her successful career as a professional model and lifestyle influencer, and her journey of overcoming loss and grief. With deep gratitude, Rodriguez reflects on how her life has transformed from her humble beginnings as a Gucci sales assistant to the opulent lifestyle she now enjoys alongside Ronaldo and their four children in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Among the many intriguing aspects of the interview, one that stood out was the fashion choices made by the 29-year-old style icon. Renowned Pakistani designer Faraz Manan had the honor of dressing Rodriguez for her latest appearance. Having previously styled numerous prominent figures in the Pakistani and Indian entertainment industry, Manan now had the opportunity to showcase his designs on one of the most influential women in the world.

Rodriguez graced the pages of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia in two breathtaking floor-length gowns. The first ensemble featured a black sequin dress adorned with a round fur neck, a long mesh cape, and exquisite Swarovski crystals. For her second look, she donned a champagne-toned bejeweled top paired with a pencil skirt, complemented by a power shoulder cape embellished with shimmering Swarovski crystals.

Through her impeccable fashion choices, Rodriguez continues to captivate and inspire with her style and elegance. Her collaboration with Faraz Manan adds another remarkable chapter to her ever-evolving fashion journey, cementing her status as a true fashion icon.