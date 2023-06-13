Krushna Abhishek joins Salman Khan as co-host for Bigg Boss OTT 2

The highly anticipated second season of Bigg Boss OTT is set to captivate audiences once again, starting from June 17. Bringing double the entertainment, the show welcomes the charismatic Salman Khan back as the host.

Known as one of the nation’s most beloved reality shows, Bigg Boss promises to deliver ample drama and fun for its dedicated viewers. Adding to the excitement, comedian Krushna Abhishek is expected to join Salman Khan as a co-host, hosting entertaining segments during the weekend episodes.

According to reports, Krushna Abhishek, renowned for his comic timing, will share the stage with Salman Khan on select occasions. Last season, he was the face of Bigg Buzz and now gears up to bring his unique brand of humor to the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Alongside anchoring special segments, Krushna will have the opportunity to collaborate with Salman Khan, further enhancing the show’s entertainment quotient.

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is set to premiere on June 17, with Salman Khan taking over the hosting duties from Karan Johar. The upcoming reality show is expected to feature prominent personalities such as Falaq Naaz, Awez Darbar, Palak Purswani, Jiya Shankar, and Anjali Arora. Recently, the show’s anthem was unveiled, featuring Salman Khan and Raftaar. The tagline of the highly anticipated season reads, “Iss baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi” (This time it will be intense enough to need your assistance).

The inaugural season of Bigg Boss OTT premiered on the Voot app in 2021, with Divya Agarwal emerging as the winner.

Krushna Abhishek, a popular comedian, host, actor, and dancer, has made a mark in various reality shows throughout his career. With impeccable comic timing, he has garnered attention in shows like Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhla Ja. Additionally, he has showcased his acting skills in films such as Bol Bachchan and Kya Kool Hain Hum 3. Krushna rose to prominence through his work in series like Comedy Nights Bachao and The Kapil Sharma Show. Notably, he previously hosted Bigg Buzz, which aired on the Voot app immediately after the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Season 16.