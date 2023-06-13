Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia confirms relationship with Vijay Varma

After months of swirling dating rumors, Tamannaah Bhatia has finally put the speculation to rest by officially confirming her romance with actor Vijay Varma.

In a recent interview with a news organization, Tamannaah expressed her belief that attraction towards a co-star is not solely based on their profession. She emphasized that developing feelings for someone is a personal matter and not dictated by their shared work environment.

When questioned about the impact of their relationship during the filming of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah openly admitted to their romantic involvement. She stated, “Yes,” and went on to describe Vijay Varma as someone she deeply admires. Their connection was established organically, and Tamannaah expressed how comfortable she feels in his presence. As a high-achieving woman, she acknowledged the tendency to believe that everything requires immense effort. However, with Vijay, she finds solace in being herself without any pretense or walking on eggshells. She also highlighted the societal expectation in India for women to alter their lives for others, contrasting it with the simplicity and authenticity of her bond with Vijay. She described him as her “happy place” and expressed a deep level of care for him.

The collaboration on Lust Stories 2 marks the first project where Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have worked together. The anthology film, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sensharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh, showcases their talents alongside other renowned actors.

With Tamannaah’s confirmation, fans and followers now have a glimpse into the blossoming romance between the talented actors. As they continue to captivate audiences on the silver screen, their off-screen chemistry adds an extra layer of intrigue and excitement to their respective careers.