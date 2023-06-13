Kangana Ranaut makes fitness comeback for upcoming film after portraying Indira Gandhi

Renowned actor Kangana Ranaut recently announced her return to the gym as she prepares for an upcoming action-packed film.

After portraying the iconic role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film “Emergency,” Ranaut took a two-year break from her exercise routine. She shared this exciting update with her followers on Instagram, showcasing her dedication to achieving a remarkable transformation for her forthcoming project.

In an Instagram post, the talented actor captioned a video of herself working out in a gym, expressing her enthusiasm for getting back into her fitness regimen. Ranaut’s commitment to her physical fitness reflects her dedication to bringing authenticity and depth to her roles on the silver screen.

“After two years break from my exercise routine to play Mrs. Gandhi, now I am back to my fitness routine, looking forward to a great transformation for an upcoming action film,” Ranaut shared.

Known for her versatile acting skills and versatility in portraying various characters, Kangana Ranaut has become a prominent figure in the Indian film industry. Her portrayal of historical and powerful figures, such as Rani Lakshmibai in “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi,” has garnered critical acclaim and widespread recognition.

The announcement of Ranaut’s return to exercising marks an exciting new phase in her career, as she ventures into the realm of an action-packed film. Fans and followers eagerly anticipate witnessing her transformation and the embodiment of a dynamic character on the silver screen once again.

As Kangana Ranaut immerses herself in her workout routine, it is evident that she is dedicated to delivering captivating performances that captivate audiences. Her commitment to both physical and mental preparation showcases her relentless pursuit of excellence in her craft.

With her upcoming action film on the horizon, Kangana Ranaut continues to solidify her position as one of the most talented and fearless actors in the industry, leaving fans eager to witness her in yet another remarkable role.