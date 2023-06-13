NADRA chairman Tariq Malik resigns

National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Tariq Malik on Tuesday resigned.

He will present his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting scheduled today.

The premier is yet to approve the resignation.

Tariq Malik was first appointed chairman of the NADRA in July 2013. However, he resigned in January 2014.

He was once again appointed to lead the authority in June 2021 during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He was the first person to be appointed to the position through a competitive process.

Malik had previously served as the deputy chairman of authority and as the Chief Technical Advisor of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).