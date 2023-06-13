Pakistan Post advances 7 spots in world postal rankings

Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood was overjoyed as Pakistan Post moved up seven spots in the 2022 World Postal Rankings released by the Universal Postal Union (UPU).

Mehmood, who was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the “UMS-Overnight” Service by Pakistan Post, said Pakistan Post had reached the 155th position from 162nd in the world rankings, and further improvements would be made to reach new heights.

Pakistan Post has moved up seven spots under his tenure in the Postal Ranking Index, which is based on four pillars: reliability, delivery, relevance, and flexibility.

Speaking about the “UMS-Overnight” Service, he said Pakistan Post had upgraded its Express Mail network, and this service would begin in nine major cities to provide convenience to customers.

He stated that currently, next-day delivery would be available in nine cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Jhelum, Gujranwala, and Gujrat.

The minister mentioned that UMS-Overnight includes computerised billing and track and trace, special packing and branding, billing, and SMS alerts at the time of delivery. Next-day mail delivery is the main feature of this service, which has a total of 72 routes, he added.

Mehmood emphasised that Pakistan Post has upgraded its express mail network to meet the needs of time-sensitive customers. This service will also be rolled out across the country in other cities in due course.

Improving the delivery process and providing convenience to customers while ensuring timely mail distribution are our top priorities. This upgrade will help Pakistan Post identify its weaknesses in mail delivery and improve them, he stated.

He further highlighted that this service would help Pakistan Post regain the trust of people and businesses, ultimately restoring customers’ confidence in the organisation.

Mehmood mentioned that since he took charge, he has focused on correcting the direction of Pakistan Post. He had meetings with the Director General of Universal Postal Union (UPU) and approved a UPU project to improve the postal delivery system.

As part of this project, Pakistan Post, with UPU support, has already distributed 1000 Honda CD70 motorcycles to its delivery staff, resulting in improved mail delivery and distribution.

In the next phase, over 1000 mobile phones will also be provided to the delivery staff, further strengthening the delivery system, he added.

The minister also stated that Pakistan Post, in collaboration with Saudi Post, will fulfil the needs of Hajj pilgrims by sending Aab-e-Zamzam (holy water) and dates through the sea route.

This collaboration is in its final stages and will be implemented soon.

Earlier, Director General Pakistan Post Hafeez Shakeel mentioned that the minister has reopened 500 of the 1800 post offices that were closed during the previous period. Efforts are being made to reopen more, while 900 new franchise post offices have also been opened.

The Director General of Pakistan Post briefed the characteristics of the overnight service and stated that, under the guidance of the federal minister, efforts were underway to restore the services of Pakistan Post that were halted during the previous government’s tenure.

Shakeel highlighted that the minister was making all-out efforts to revamp Pakistan Post and restore customer confidence in the department.