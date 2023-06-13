Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor head to Brazil for Netflix’s TUDUM 2023 event with ‘The Archies’

A group of talented young actors, including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, embarked on an exciting journey to Brazil for Netflix’s TUDUM 2023 event. The event, scheduled for June 17, will feature the cast of the much-anticipated film adaptation of The Archies.

On a Monday morning, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, along with their co-stars Dot (Aditi Saigal), Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda, were seen at Mumbai airport. The young actors donned matching black jackets adorned with white and yellow stripes on the sleeves and collar, showcasing the logos of both Netflix and The Archies on the back. They cheerfully posed for the paparazzi, capturing the attention of fans and media alike.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who helmed the Indian adaptation of Archie comics, unveiled a new poster of The Archies. The poster featured the cast members sporting stylish hairdos and retro outfits, exuding the essence of the beloved Riverdale characters. Zoya’s caption hinted at the impending release date, stating, “Take a trip to Riverdale. We have saved you a seat. Meet the Archies gang. Coming soon only on Netflix.” Suhana Khan also shared the poster on her Instagram, eagerly announcing, “Meet The Archies gang! Coming soon, only on Netflix.”

The Archies movie marks the debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, who are set to make their mark in the entertainment industry. Previously, a teaser for the film introduced the talented cast, building anticipation among fans. Now, the cast members have jetted off to Brazil for the Netflix TUDUM event, which was announced earlier this month. The event promises to be a star-studded affair, as Alia Bhatt will also be in attendance, representing her highly-anticipated Hollywood debut in the Netflix film Heart Of Stone. Joining Alia will be co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

With the cast of The Archies and other renowned stars coming together at Netflix TUDUM 2023, fans are eagerly awaiting the event, which will be live-streamed from Brazil on June 17. It’s a remarkable moment for these budding actors and an exciting milestone in their careers as they take center stage in one of the most anticipated film adaptations of recent times.