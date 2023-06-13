Around 66 women arrested in connection with May 9 riots: Report

A comprehensive report has been prepared based on data regarding the involvement of women in the May 9 riots.

According to the report, a total of 66 women were arrested across eight different cities.

The highest number of arrests was recorded in Lahore, where 37 women were apprehended.

In Faisalabad, eight women were detained, while Rawalpindi saw the arrest of 12 women.

Additionally, one woman each from Chakwal and Gujarat were arrested, and two women were taken into custody in Pakpattan. Multan witnessed the detention of four women.

However, out of the total number of arrested women, 15 individuals were identified, while 38 were subsequently released on bail.

In response to this data, the Inspector General of Punjab presented a report on the women’s arrests to the Punjab caretaker chief minister.

The report sheds light on the extent of female involvement in the events of May 9 and provides valuable insights for further investigation and analysis.