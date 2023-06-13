Sindh govt puts hospitals on high alert, appoints focal persons in 20 districts

The Sindh health department has issued precautionary instructions in the wake of any threat from Cyclone Biparjoy.

Focal persons have been appointed in 20 districts. The Rescue 1122 service was alerted to deal with any emergency situation.

Also Read: Cyclone preparedness: Essential precautions to stay safe

Rainfall causes low visibility and slippery roads. In such situations, incidents of electric shocks to people also occur that can cause disabilities.

All hospitals have been put on high alert in the wake of thunderstorms and torrential rains.