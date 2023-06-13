Tareen calls IPP meeting to discuss party’s registration with ECP, organization

The patron-in-chief of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Jahangir Khan Tareen, has called a meeting of his party leaders to discuss the registration and organization of the IPP.

The meeting will be chaired by party President Abdul Aleem Khan.

Tareen, the patron-in-chief, will attend the meeting via a video link from London.

The meeting is likely to discuss the issue of the party’s registration with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The matter of distributing party positions in Punjab and the remaining provinces is also likely to come up in the meeting.

The party leaders are likely to apprise Jahangir Tareen about their contacts with other political leaders.

IPP leaders from other cities will join the meeting through a video link.

On Monday, Mr Tareen had departed for London, just days after launching the party, according to sources.

It is said that Tareen has travelled to the British capital for a two-week stay to undergo a medical check-up.

The official launch of the IPP took place on June 8, with several notable figures who had defected from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in attendance.

Earlier that day, Tareen had announced the names of office-bearers of his newly formed party, with fellow veteran Abdul Aleem Khan as the president and Aamer Mehmood Kiani the secretary general.

He had later announced through another tweet the official spokespersons to represent IPP on all media platforms. The names were Ishaq Khan Khakwani, Nauman Ahmad Langrial, Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Dr. Murad Raas, Maj (retd) Khurram Hameed Rokhri.