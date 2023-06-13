Imran Khan’s sister approaches LHC over fear of arrest

Aleema Khan, the sister of PTI chief Imran Khan, has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) citing concerns about the potential arrest.

In her petition, Aleema Khan expressed apprehension regarding undisclosed cases that could be employed as a means of political vendetta.

She requested that the court provide details of the registered cases, stating that any arrest made in connection with cases filed after May 9 should require court permission.

The petition named the Punjab government and others as parties involved in the case, indicating their involvement in the matter.

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Aleema Khan, a sister of PTI chief Imran Khan, in the Corpus Commander House attack case till June 27