Biparjoy cyclone: Gas supply to Punjab industry suspended
RLNG supply disrupts amid cyclone situation in Arabian Sea
The supply of gas to the textile industry of Faisalabad has been suspended as arrival of RLNG ‘Liquified Natural Gas’ cargo ship affected due to Biparjoy cyclone in port city Karachi.
The textile industry wrote a letter to the petroleum minister to maintain minimum supply
The supply of gas to industries across Punjab has been suspended due to pipeline disruption.
The textile exporters urged Petroleum Minister for gas restoration to the industry.
