Biparjoy cyclone: Gas supply to Punjab industry suspended

The supply of gas to the textile industry of Faisalabad has been suspended as arrival of RLNG ‘Liquified Natural Gas’ cargo ship affected due to Biparjoy cyclone in port city Karachi.

The textile industry wrote a letter to the petroleum minister to maintain minimum supply

The supply of gas to industries across Punjab has been suspended due to pipeline disruption.

The textile exporters urged Petroleum Minister for gas restoration to the industry.

Read More: Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’: Bilawal implores masses to collaborate, take precautions

Read More: Tens of thousands evacuated as cyclone menaces India and Pakistan