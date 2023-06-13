Whoever leaks fact finding report, damages Arshad Sharif case: CJP remarks

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Tuesday heard the case of killing of slain journalist Arshad Sharif—who was shot dead in Kenya.

The apex court adjourned the hearing of the case till the first week of July.

The SCP Chief Justice of Pakistan SCP Umar Ata Bandial remarked that Investigating Officer (IO) should look according to the law.

Arshad Sharif council Shaukat Siddique denied the fact-finding report leaked by a family member of Arshad Sharif, on which the CJP Bandial, whoever leaked this report has damaged the case.

Earlier, the mother of slain journalist Arshad Sharif filed a miscellaneous petition moved the Supreme Court to include Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other confidant of former prime minister in her son murder probe.

The miscellaneous petition urged the SC to include Imran Khan, Faisal Vawda, Murad Saeed, Salman Iqbal and Imran Riaz Khan in the probe of her son Arshad Sharif murder.

A five-member larger bench headed by the Chief Justice of the SC will hear on June 13.

The Supreme Court issued notices to the Attorney General, Ministry of External Affairs and Special JIT. The SC had adjourned the previous hearing seeking a progress report on the case.