PM calls meeting with govt, party’s legal teams on court cases

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting with the PML-N and the government’s legal teams.

The attorney general for Pakistan and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar are likely to attend the meeting. The meeting is also expected to be attended by special assistants Irfan Qadir, Ata Tarar as well as lawyers.

The PM is likely to issue directions to the legal teams regarding court cases and legal issues.

The legal teams will brief the PM on the cases under trial in courts.

ML-1 project

The prime minister has directed to complete the work on ML-1 project on priority basis, saying that it holds the place of a backbone for the railway system.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that in the future, railways will provide trade corridors from local ports to foreign countries.

“The government is taking steps on priority basis for the rehabilitation of Pakistan Railways,” the PM claimed.

He added that people were benefiting from the projects of motorways, public transport, health and education.

KP organizational matters

Moreover, PM Sharif also admonished the PML-N’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organization over reservations from the coalition partner, JUI-F.

The PM was chairing a meeting of the provincial leadership of the party on the organizational matters and divisions among local party leaders.

The JUI-F reportedly complained to the prime minister over the strong criticism from provincial officials.

The PM barred the provincial leadership from making statements against the coalition government.