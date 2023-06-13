LHC suspends decision to reinstate PTI lawmakers of NA

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended the decision to reinstate the members of the National Assembly belonging from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

National Assembly Secretary Tahir Hussain filed an intra-court appeal in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

A division-member bench headed by Justice Shahd Bilal Hasan conducted the hearing and sought parties’ response by June 21.

In the appeal, Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Hamad Azhar and 61 resigned members of the assembly were made a party along with National Assembly speaker, Election Commission of Pakistan and the federal government.

It is pertinent to note that 123 PTI lawmakers resigned from the NA after the no-confidence movement sailed through parliament against the then prime minister Imran Khan.

On May 28 last year, the NA approved the valid resignations of 11 members while NA speaker accepted the resignations of the remaining members on January 17 as per the law.

The petition prayed that a single bench of the LHC restored PTI members contrary to the law, accepting the intra-court appeal and declared the single bench sentence null and void.