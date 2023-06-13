Nepra okays Rs1.61 per unit tariff hike

As the government strives to alleviate the burdens faced by the already suffering masses following the announcement of Budget 2023-24, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday approved an increase in power tariffs by Rs1.61 per unit.

The power authority issued a notification stating that the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) requested an increase of Rs2.1 per unit in the electricity tariff.

It stated the hike in electricity tariffs is attributed to the monthly fuel adjustment.

As a result, consumers will be required to pay the additional amount in their June bills, further burdening their already strained financial situations, it added.

Centre raises subsidy for K-Electric

On the other hand, the federal government increased subsidy for K-Electric from Rs193 billion to Rs315bn.

This increase in subsidy was granted in response to a request made by the company.