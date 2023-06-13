Watch Live
Pakistan

Tremor rattles Islamabad, Lahore and other parts of country

No casualties have been reported so far
Web desk Jun 13, 2023
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake rattled different areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and other surrounding areas on Tuesday.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake which struck on Tuesday afternoon was located in the center of East Kashmir at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Tremors were felt in the northern and upper regions of the country, including, Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Malakand, and Hazara Divisions.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Lahore

Islamabad

earthquake

tremor

