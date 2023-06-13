Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s bail extended in May 9 riots case

A district and session court in Islamabad Tuesday extended PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s bail until June 19.

The court ordered him to submit surety bonds of Rs10,000.

Qureshi is being accused of vandalism and arson, categorized under the terrorism act, following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan on May 9.

Earlier, In a message, he affirmed his innocence, emphasizing that he held no remorse as he had committed no wrongdoing.

Expressing deep sorrow and disbelief, the PTI leader lamented the tragic loss of 50 lives during the recent outbreak of violent protests following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

Acknowledging the significance of a noble cause, he underlined the necessity of sacrifices, affirming that the PTI and its dedicated workers will persevere in their endeavors for this worthy mission.

Encouraging PTI workers to remain steadfast in their pursuit of real freedom, he urged them to stay resolute until the release of Imran Khan, underscoring their unwavering commitment to the greater cause.

Highlighting the falsity of the accusation regarding the Corps Commander Lahore incident, Qureshi strongly asserted that it is an erroneous charge against both him and Imran Khan.

Urging party activists to maintain their composure, he urged them to stay dedicated to their cause, emphasizing the importance of remaining steadfast in pursuit of their goals.