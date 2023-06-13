Dollar thrashes Rupee in interbank as IMF deal hope fades away

The US Dollar continued its upward trend against the Pakistani Rupee in the interbank trading as the American currency gained record 40 paisas against the local unity.

The price of a US dollar vs Pakistani Rupee reached Rs288.03 in interbank while it is being sold at Rs Rs305 in the open market.

On Monday the US dollar increased by 37 pasias.

It is pertinent to note that the local unit devaluation continued amid the faded hopes of the Staff Level Agreement (SLA) between the International Monitory Fund (IMF) and the government for the ninth review of multibillion dollars loan scheme.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar recently told the nation that government of Pakistan has completed all the demands of the international lender and the ‘delay’ has now been on the IMF side.

