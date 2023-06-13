US actor Treat Williams dies in road accident

Actor Treat Williams, who starred in the film musical Hair and the US television series Everwood, has died after a motorcycle crash in Vermont. He was 71.

According to a statement from Vermont State Police, Williams was thrown from his motorbike in Vermont after being hit by an SUV in the town of Dorset.

“Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Centre in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead,” said a police spokesperson.

The 71-year-old was wearing a helmet.

The actors’ agent confirmed the actor’s death.

Reportedly, the SUV’s driver received minor injuries and was not admitted to hospital.

He was not immediately detained, however, the crash investigation continues.

The Connecticut-born made his movie debut in 1975 and went on to appear in more than 120 TV and film roles.

He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role as hippie leader George Berger in the 1979 movie version of the hit musical Hair.