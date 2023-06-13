TikToker Sandal Khattak sent to Adiala jail

A district and session court in Islamabad Tuesday granted judicial remand to TikToker Sandal Khattak in the Hareem Shah video leaks case.

Sandal Khattak had been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from the court premises the day before.

Read details: FIA nabs TikToker Sandal Khattak in Hareem Shah video leaks case

During today’s hearing, the FIA presented Sandal Khattak before a magistrate’s court and requested a five-day physical remand.

The investigating officer urged the court to investigate co-accused Ayesha Naz and gather more details. As a result, they requested physical remand for Sandal Khattak.

In opposition, the defense lawyer argued against the physical remand.

After carefully considering all the arguments, the court rejected the plea for physical remand and instead ordered Sandal Khattak to be sent to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

TikToker Hareem Shah alleged that her private videos were leaked by Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz, the friends she used to live with.

“I got the evidence in that case, that from where they were posted, which accounts were used, I have all the evidence,” said Shah

“Alhamdulillah, she is arrested,” said the TikToker adding that there is no way for “settlement”. “I think she would do this someone else if this ended up with a settlement.”

She claimed that Sandal has a criminal record, and she was arrested at a guest house in Islamabad before. “She has no character.”

“As for Ayesha Naz, I have filed two cases against her.”.