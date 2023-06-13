Imran Khan links responsibility for May 9 arson to beneficiaries

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo and deposed prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reacting to a resolution passed by the National Assembly to try May 9 rioters under the army act blamed those individuals who were benefiting from the acts of arson are the ones responsible for the chaos that unfolded on that day.

The PTI chairman took Twitter and opined that the simplest way to find out who was responsible for the arson on May 9 is to ask ourselves the billion rupee question that who gained and benefited the most from the violence.

He added that “Clearly it wasn’t PTI.”

Mr Imran also raised questions over the connectivity of events following his arrest and asked “ How come within 48 hours there was the most well-planned operation conducted with mind-boggling precision, 10,000 PTI workers, supporters, and pro media persons were either jailed or incapacitated.“