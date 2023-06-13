Watch Live
PTI’s Ali Afzal Sahi arrested from Islamabad

Arrested after securing bail from ATC
aslamkhokhar Jun 13, 2023
<p>Ali Afzal SAhi. PHOTO/FILE</p>

Former provincial minister Ali Afzal Sahi has been arrested by the federal police on Tuesday.

Ali Afzal Sahi was arrested from outside the judicial complex. Sahi came to secure bail in the case registered at Golra Police Station in Islamabad.

The anti-terrorism court extended the interim bail of PTI leader, however, moment after he came out from the court, the ICT Police personnel arrested Sahi in other cases registered against him.

