Five killed, four injured in bus-trolley collision

In an unfortunate incident, at least five people were killed while four others sustained injuries when a bus collided with a tractor trolley in Satiana area of Faisalabad on Tuesday, Samaa TV reported.

According to details, the ill-fated passenger bus was travelling from Pakpattan to Islamabad.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot after getting information and shifted the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.

The identities of the victims are yet to be determined.

Police, in the meantime, have started an investigation to ascertain the cause behind the incident.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the collision may have occurred due to speeding or negligence on the part of one or both drivers involved.