Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

Five killed, four injured in bus-trolley collision

Identities of the victims are yet to be determined
Samaa Web Desk Jun 13, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo/File</p>

Photo/File

In an unfortunate incident, at least five people were killed while four others sustained injuries when a bus collided with a tractor trolley in Satiana area of Faisalabad on Tuesday, Samaa TV reported.

According to details, the ill-fated passenger bus was travelling from Pakpattan to Islamabad.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot after getting information and shifted the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.

The identities of the victims are yet to be determined.

Police, in the meantime, have started an investigation to ascertain the cause behind the incident.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the collision may have occurred due to speeding or negligence on the part of one or both drivers involved.

Faisalabad

accident

tractor trolley

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular