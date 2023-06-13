Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

Saudi aviation regulator GACA 8-member team reach Pakistan

Delegation to review security arrangement at major airports
Samaa Web Desk Jun 13, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

An eight-member safety delegation of the Saudi General Civil Aviation ‘GACA’ reached Pakistan on Monday.

Inspector Muhammad Al-Ajmi led the delegation arrived in Lahore.

Lahore Airport administration and Directorate of Security welcomed the Saudi aviation regulator team

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director general said that Saudi guests would be provided with possible support at all airports.

The ‘GACA’ safety assistant team started the second phase of their visit from Lahore

The team was briefed about the airport and security measures and to inspect Sialkot, Multan Islamabad and Peshawar airports.

The team will review the security measures taken by Airport Security Force (ASF), airlines and ground handling agencies.

The Saudi safety team will also review the effectiveness of security measures of security service providers including cargo agents and catering.

Saudi Arabia

Punjab

lahore airport

Peshawar high court

gaca

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular