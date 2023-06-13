Saudi aviation regulator GACA 8-member team reach Pakistan

An eight-member safety delegation of the Saudi General Civil Aviation ‘GACA’ reached Pakistan on Monday.

Inspector Muhammad Al-Ajmi led the delegation arrived in Lahore.

Lahore Airport administration and Directorate of Security welcomed the Saudi aviation regulator team

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director general said that Saudi guests would be provided with possible support at all airports.

The ‘GACA’ safety assistant team started the second phase of their visit from Lahore

The team was briefed about the airport and security measures and to inspect Sialkot, Multan Islamabad and Peshawar airports.

The team will review the security measures taken by Airport Security Force (ASF), airlines and ground handling agencies.

The Saudi safety team will also review the effectiveness of security measures of security service providers including cargo agents and catering.