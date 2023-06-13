Balochistan, KP police told to provide details of cases against Bushra Bibi

The Lahore High Court has directed the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police to provide details of the cases registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

The court was hearing the former first lady’s petition for providing details of cases registered against her.

On court orders, the Islamabad police chief submitted a report with his signatures. There is one case against Bushra Bibi, at the Kohsar police station, according to the report.

There is no case against her in Sindh and Punjab, the prosecution lawyer told the court.

The Punjab government’s lawyer told the court that the anti-corruption department is not a party to Bushra Bibi’s application.

Justice Amjad Rafique was hearing the PTI chairman’s wife’s request. Bushra Bibi had referred to the high court seeking details of the cases registered against her.

Al-Qadir Trust case

Meanwhile, the PTI chairman’s wife failed to appear before the National Accountability Bureau despite being summoned.

Bushra Bibi is present at her Zaman Park residence.

The NAB had summoned Bushra Bibi today in the 190 million pound Al-Qadir corruption case.

The bureau delivered the summons notice at Zaman Park on Monday.