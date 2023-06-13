Three-judge SC bench begins hearing ECP’s Punjab polls review plea

A three-member Supreme Court bench has started hearing the election commission’s review application in the Punjab elections case.

The Supreme Court had on Monday rejected the federal government’s request to constitute a larger bench to hear the Election Commission of Pakistan’s petition.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial had decided to retain a three-member bench headed by him to hear the Punjab elections case.

Also Read: Govt’s plea for larger SC bench to hear Punjab polls case turned down

According to the cause list issued by the Supreme Court Registrar’s Office, a bench consisting of CJP Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar will hear the Punjab elections review case today.

The court has issued notices to all the parties, including the Pakistan Bar Council and attorney general.

The AGP is expected to apprise the court of the federal government’s stance on the review of judgements law.

Last week, the CJP had declared that the court will hear two cases – the election commission’s review petition against the apex court’s order to hold elections in Punjab as well as pleas against the review of judgments law – together.

Also Read: Pleas on Punjab polls, SC review law to be taken up together on Tuesday

The top judge said both the cases will be taken up together next Tuesday.

The Supreme Court issued notices to the federation on the pleas against the review of judgements law, while further hearing into the ECP’s review plea in the Punjab elections case was adjourned till Tuesday.