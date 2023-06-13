Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11AM | SAMAA TV | 13th June 2023 Samaa News Headlines 11AM | SAMAA TV | 13th June 2023 Jun 13, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 11AM | SAMAA TV | 13th June 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Biparjoy update: Evacuation underway as cyclone 470km south of Karachi Balochistan, KP police told to provide details of cases against Bushra Bibi US actor Treat Williams dies in road accident Related Stories Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India Pakistan Martyrs day: Star-studded tribute pours in Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Most Popular Karachi on alert: Authorities ask people to ensure ration, medical kits to ‘survive’ Salient features of budget 2023-24 Hefty fines, imprisonment for dollar hoarders