CTD kills one alleged terrorist in DI Khan encounter

In a recent operation conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police, one alleged terrorist was killed in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), as reported by Samaa TV.

The terrorist has been identified as Irfan, also known as Gud (Langra), who was reportedly involved in carrying out numerous acts of terrorism in various areas of DI Khan, according to the police.

Acting on undisclosed intelligence, the CTD launched the operation. The security forces engaged in a fierce battle with the terrorists for an hour, resulting in the elimination of one terrorist, while the others managed to escape.