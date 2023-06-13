Authorities nab dual national passenger from Karachi airport

A dual national Pakistani was arrested Proceedings of the Jinnah International Airport Migration.

The arrested passenger, Mumtaz Qasim, was wanted in a narcotics case in Pakistan.

On the other hand, anti-narcotics force (ANF) foiled the attempt of smuggling of 187 hashish-filled capsules—1 kg 372 grams of hashish—from Islamabad Airport to Doha.

ANF spokesman said 10 kg drugs were recovered from the inhabited area of Bara Khyber while 2 kilos were recovered from a plastic bag in Jaroobi district of Bara.

Separately, 12 kg hashish was recovered from two passengers in a passenger bus near Shershah Toll Plaza Multan. The accused along with a resident woman of Qila Saifullah were arrested.

