Snowdrop actor Park Soo Ryun dies at 29 after fatal fall from stairs

Korean actress Park Soo Ryun, known for her roles in popular musicals and the drama series ‘Snowdrop’, tragically passed away after a fatal fall from a flight of stairs. She was 29.

According to reports the accident occurred on Saturday when Park Soo Ryun was returning home. She fell down a flight of stairs and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Despite efforts to revive her, doctors declared her brain dead.

The fatal accident took place ahead of her performance in Jeju Island.

Park Soo Ryun’s family has decided to honor her memory by donating her organs.

Her mother, stated, “Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]”.

Ryun’s mother stated, her heart will be donated and they will be able to live in comfort knowing it is still beating.

Her funeral procession will take place today, June 13, allowing her loved ones and admirers to bid their final farewell.

Park Soo Ryun made her debut in 2018 in the creative musical “Il Tenore” and went on to leave an indelible mark on the stage with her remarkable performances in musicals such as “The Days We Loved” and “Siddhartha.”

Her talent and dedication were also showcased in her role as one of the detained university students who were later released in the South Korean television series Snowdrop, alongside Jisoo from the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK.

Aside from her undeniable acting prowess, Park Soo Ryun captivated audiences with her exceptional vocals and enchanting visuals.

Her fans admired her not only for her talent but also for her warm personality and kind-hearted nature.