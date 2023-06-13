Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

Imran’s bail in three terorrism cases extended till June 27

Court approves PTI chief's application for one-day exemption from appearance
Arshad Ali Jun 13, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

The anti-terrorism court of Lahore has extended the bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in three cases till June 27, including the vandalism and arson at Corps Commander House.

The ATC was hearing the three cases against Imran Khan.

The court also approved Imran’s application for one-day exemption from appearance.

The PTI chairman, however, did not appear before the court.

In his application from exemption from appearance, the former premier took the plea that he reached back to Lahore late from Islamabad after travelling at night.

He further maintained that he was 70 years old and was tired because of the travel.

