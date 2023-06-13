Pre-arrest bail of PTI Omar Ayub withdrawn in Islamabad ATC

The pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General, Omar Ayub Khan, has been revoked by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad.

Omar Ayub Khan is facing allegations of vandalism and arson, categorized under the terrorism act, following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan on May 9.

During today’s hearing, the PTI leader was unable to attend the proceedings. Instead, his lawyer, Zikria Arif, submitted a request to withdraw the pre-arrest bail plea on his behalf.

In light of the circumstances, the lawyer urged the court to consider the situation and formally withdraw Omar Ayub’s bail application.

Responding to the plea, the ATC judge requested the signing of Omar Ayub’s application and power of attorney, indicating that the withdrawal would be duly processed.

The withdrawal of Omar Ayub Khan’s pre-arrest bail has drawn attention and is expected to have significant implications for the ongoing legal proceedings.