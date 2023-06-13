Watch Live
Pakistan

How many people evacuated so far from Sindh coastal areas?

Evacuation from Thatta, Badin and Sjawal districts underway
Aslam Khan | Samaa Web Desk Jun 13, 2023
Sindh Chief Minister said that so far 6836 people out of 40800 have been evacuated from possible cyclone hit are coastal areas of the port city.

The district administration will continue to transfer the people of Thatta, Badin and Sjawal districts.

Sindh chief executive said that locals did not want to leave their homes, but there is no other option but to shift them to a safer place.

He appealed citizens to cooperate with the administration.

Below is the list of evacuated population from the possible hit areas of the Biparjoy cyclone.

Karachi coastal areas Population facing threat Evacuated people so far
Keti Bandar 13000 3000
Ghora Bari 5000 100
Shaheed Fazil Raho 4000 3000
Badin 2500 540
Shah Bandar 5000 90
Jati 10000 100
Kharo Chan 1300 6

Karachi

Sindh

Cyclone Biparjoy

