How many people evacuated so far from Sindh coastal areas?

Sindh Chief Minister said that so far 6836 people out of 40800 have been evacuated from possible cyclone hit are coastal areas of the port city.

The district administration will continue to transfer the people of Thatta, Badin and Sjawal districts.

Sindh chief executive said that locals did not want to leave their homes, but there is no other option but to shift them to a safer place.

He appealed citizens to cooperate with the administration.

Below is the list of evacuated population from the possible hit areas of the Biparjoy cyclone.