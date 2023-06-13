Elahi issued notice on govt’s appeal against discharge from graft case

The Lahore High Court has issued a notice to former chief minister and PTI President Parvez Elahi on the government’s appeal against discharging him from a corruption case.

Elahi has been issued a notice for June 22 and also asked to submit a response.

Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu heard the government’s appeal.

The additional prosecutor presented arguments on the government’s appeal. He maintained that the anti-corruption department sought Elahi’s physical remand for investigation.

The judicial magistrate discharged the suspect from the case instead of granting the physical remand.

The appeal stated that the order to discharge from the case was against the law.

It further asked the court to nullify the order to discharge Parvez Elahi from the corruption case.