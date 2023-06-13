Watch Live
ATC extends Asad Umar’s interim bail in Askari Tower case

Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar heard case, extends bail till June 27
Arshad Ali Jun 13, 2023
A Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar’s interim bail till June 27 in the case of vandalism at Askari Tower in Lahore on May 9.

The ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar heard the case, and the PTI stalwart appeared before the court seeking an extension in bail.

During the hearing, the Judge ordered Mr Asad to be included in the ongoing investigation, and extended interim bail till June 27.

In addition to the bail extension, Asad Umar submitted surety bonds as per the court’s requirements.

