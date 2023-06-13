Rawalpindi: Woman, three children die after falling in drain

In a devastating incident that unfolded in the Kallar Syedan area of Rawalpindi, three children and a woman lost their lives after drowning in a rain drain.

According to police officials, the woman identified as the aunt of the deceased children. The incident took place when the victims accidentally fell into the rain drain, leading to their untimely demise.

Local residents, upon discovering the distressing scene, swiftly came to the aid of the victims. They managed to retrieve the four lifeless bodies from the water and handed them over to their respective family members.

The victims have been identified as Azizullah, aged 9, Samira, also 9 years old, and Laiba, who was 11 years old. The woman who lost her life in the incident was identified as Hasro Bibi, aged 49.