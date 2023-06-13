Karachi-Quetta national highway blocked
hundreds of vehicles stuck
Karachi Quetta national highway has been blocked at area called Wadh for over 10 hours amid the demonstration continued for the release of the allegedly kidnapped youth.
Reportedly, hundreds of vehicles stuck at Khuzdar national highway while passengers spent the night in vehicles.
The 813 kilometer Karachi-Quetta national highway started from Karachi and culminated at Chaman in Balochistan.
