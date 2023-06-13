Blast kills at least two in Balochistan’s Barkhan

At least two people were killed in an explosion near Hun Nadi in Balochistan’s district Barkhan, Levies officials said on Tuesday morning.

On February 6, an explosion was also reported in Barkhan leaving five people dead and several injured.

The blast occurred outside a barber’s shop at the Rakhni market in the morning when locals were busy shopping. Four people were martyred and over 20 injured, including a woman and a five-year-old girl.

The injured were shifted to hospitals in Dera Ghazi Khan. Later, one of the injured died during treatment, raising the death toll to five.

Teaching hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Najeebur Rehman said four of the injured were in critical condition.

Police and local authorities arrived at the scene shortly after the explosion and cordoned off the area to conduct a thorough investigation.

Barkhan Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khoso said the blast occurred when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted on a motorcycle, went off.