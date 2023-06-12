Russia seeks to bury the hatchet with Pakistan

Russia has expressed its intention to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan as the initial consignment of Russian oil arrived at Karachi Port over the weekend.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Islamabad, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov released a video statement emphasising the desire to expand collaboration with Pakistan.

Although Russia and Pakistan were once adversaries during the Cold War, their bilateral ties have witnessed a positive shift in recent years, with both countries showing a willingness to move past historical differences and adapt to new realities.

They have been actively working to transform their longstanding diplomatic efforts into concrete outcomes.

In April, the two nations signed a significant agreement enabling Pakistan to receive its first shipment of Russian oil, marking the commencement of a pilot project aimed at assessing the potential benefits of Russian oil for Pakistan.

The initial shipment reportedly arrived at a discounted rate.

“We are aware of the profound interest and respect the Pakistani people hold for Russia and President Vladimir Putin. We greatly appreciate it,” stated the Russian foreign minister in his address.

He said that there had been different periods in bilateral relations over the past three-quarters of a century.

However, he added, Russia had always been interested in expanding cooperation with Pakistan, and under no circumstances has abandoned its commitments.

“The participation of Soviet specialists in the construction of the largest steel mill in Karachi (now called Pakistan Steel Mills) in the 1980s, despite the conflict raging in Afghanistan at the time, is clear evidence of this. The Guddu Thermal Power Plant, then the largest in your country, was also commissioned at that time,” according to Lavrov.

“Nowadays, our relations are advanced and based on trust. They are founded on the concurrence or proximity of approaches to the key issues of the international agenda. Together with our Pakistani partners, we stand for shaping a more just and democratic multipolar world order,” he added.