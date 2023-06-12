Babar Azam hopes to make strong team in Lanka Premier League

Pakistan Cricket Team’s skipper Babar Azam expressed his desire to build a strong squad for Colombo Strikers in Lanka Premier League (LPL) as the auction would be held on 14 June.

Babar Azam said that they had made the team strategy and thought about the team combination, but it would be very important to have a good auction.

LPL would be played in Sri Lanka from 31 July to 22 August and Babar Azam hopes to have a great tournament, before the Asia Cup, which could be hosted by both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

There would be 20 players in every team in LPL whereas six of them will be foreign players. Colombo Strikers have already picked two foreign players, Babar Azam and fast bowler Naseem Shah.

Sri Lankan stars Matheesha Pathirana and Chamika Karunaratne will also be playing for Colombo Strikers in the event whereas Sri Lankan legend bowler Chaminda Vaas is their bowling coach.