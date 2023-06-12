Security forces neutralise terrorist during intense fire exchange in North Waziristan

The security forces killed a terrorist and injured two others during a fierce firefight with Army troops in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan District on Monday.

According to a news release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army effectively engaged the terrorists’ position, resulting in the elimination of one terrorist and the injury of two others.

The security forces also seized weapons and ammunition from the slain terrorist, who was actively involved in activities targeting security forces and innocent civilians.

The local residents of the area praised the operation and expressed their full support in eradicating the menace of terrorism from the region.