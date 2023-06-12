Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Security forces neutralise terrorist during intense fire exchange in North Waziristan

Two terrorists also injured in gun battle
Samaa Web Desk Jun 12, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The security forces killed a terrorist and injured two others during a fierce firefight with Army troops in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan District on Monday.

According to a news release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army effectively engaged the terrorists’ position, resulting in the elimination of one terrorist and the injury of two others.

The security forces also seized weapons and ammunition from the slain terrorist, who was actively involved in activities targeting security forces and innocent civilians.

The local residents of the area praised the operation and expressed their full support in eradicating the menace of terrorism from the region.

ISPR

north waziristan

terrorist killed

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular