Lana Del Rey quits Instagram, focusing on accomplishments and new ventures

Singer Lana Del Rey has announced her departure from Instagram, stating that she no longer finds it necessary to use the social media platform after the release of her father’s record, “Lost at Sea,” on which she features in two songs.

Additionally, with her tour dates now published, Del Rey feels she has accomplished her immediate objectives. In an Instagram Story post, she expressed her gratitude to fans and bid them farewell, saying, “Now that Rob’s record is out and now you know where I’m touring, this account is closing. Good luck and love u.”

This isn’t the first time Lana Del Rey has stepped away from social media. In 2021, she temporarily deactivated her accounts to focus on other projects that required privacy and transparency. In a video post at the time, she explained her decision, stating her numerous interests and additional jobs necessitated a break from social media platforms.

While Del Rey assured fans that she will continue to work on her music, poetry, and spoken word albums, she also expressed her eagerness to explore different endeavors outside of the spotlight. She thanked her fans for their unwavering support throughout the years and emphasized the importance of being witnessed by those close to her whom she knows and trusts.

Despite her departure from Instagram, Lana Del Rey has returned to the platform in the past. It remains unclear whether this departure is permanent or if she will take another temporary break. Nonetheless, Del Rey remains committed to her music and expressed her love for what she does.