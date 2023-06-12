Kajol unveils gripping trailer for digital debut in ‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka’

Bollywood actress Kajol is making her digital debut with the web series “The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka,” directed by Suparn Varma.

This Indian adaptation of the acclaimed show “The Good Wife” released its trailer on Monday, offering a sneak peek into the intriguing and intense world of the law drama.

The trailer introduces additional judge Rajeev Sengupta, who gets arrested for accepting sexual favors as bribes. Left to face public scrutiny and rebuild their shattered lives, Rajeev’s wife, Noyonika (played by Kajol), returns to work as a lawyer with the support of her college friend (Alyy Khan). When Rajeev’s lawyers abandon him, he turns to Noyonika to represent him in court.

To kickstart the promotional activities, Disney Plus Hotstar recently unveiled a motion poster featuring Kajol dressed in lawyer’s robes. As part of the campaign, the actress also archived her social media posts, announcing her temporary break from the platform with a post captioned, “Facing one of the toughest trials of my life.”

Expressing her excitement about entering the web space, Kajol stated, “As an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always intrigued me. After following cool shows like Rudra and Aarya, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey.”

“The Good Wife,” which originally aired in the US in 2009 and spanned seven seasons, serves as the inspiration for “The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka.” The show follows Alicia Florrick, a woman who stands by her politician husband embroiled in a sex scandal while she rebuilds her career as a lawyer. Combining an overarching storyline with episodic cases, the legal drama captivated audiences.

In addition to Kajol, “The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka” features an ensemble cast including Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, and Alyy Khan. The web series will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.