Biporjoy: Cyclone could be more dangerous than recent storms

Cyclone Biporjoy could be more dangerous than other recent storms in the Indian subcontinent.

Biporjoy is a very severe cyclonic storm that formed in the Arabian Sea on June 6. It is the second storm of the 2023 North Indian Ocean cyclone season.

Biporjoy intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on June 11 and is expected to make landfall in Gujarat, India, on June 15.

The cyclone is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the region, which could cause widespread damage.

Some facts about Biporjoy

It was named Biporjoy by Bangladesh. The name means “disaster” or “calamity” in Bengali.

The meteorological departments of India and Pakistan have issued red alerts, which means that there is a high risk of “very heavy to extremely heavy” rain and winds gusting up to 150 kilometres per hour.

Other storms that have affected Indian subcontinent in recent years

Cyclone Tauktae : Tauktae was the strongest cyclone to hit India in 2021. It made landfall in Gujarat on May 17, 2021, with winds gusting up to 220 kilometres per hour. The cyclone caused widespread damage, killing at least 124 people and displacing over 3 million people.

Cyclone Amphan : Amphan was the strongest cyclone to hit India and Bangladesh in 2020. It made landfall in West Bengal on May 20, 2020, with winds gusting up to 205 kilometers per hour. The cyclone caused widespread damage, killing at least 100 people and displacing over 3 million people.

Cyclone Gaja: Gaja was a severe cyclonic storm that hit India and Myanmar in November 2018. It made landfall in Tamil Nadu on November 15, 2018, with winds gusting up to 185 kilometers per hour. The cyclone caused widespread damage, killing at least 250 people and displacing over 1 million people.

Based on the information available so far, Biporjoy is expected to be less destructive than Tauktae, Amphan, or Gaja.

However, it is still a powerful storm and could cause significant damage.

The full extent of the damage will not be known until after the storm has passed.