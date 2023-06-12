Controversial scene from ‘The Idol’ shifts public perception of ‘The Weeknd’

“The Weeknd,” aka Abel Tesfaye, is facing a change in public perception due to a controversial scene from his HBO series, “The Idol.”

Co-created by Tesfaye and Sam Levinson, the show has garnered attention for its portrayal of an exploitative and misogynistic attitude towards women. The scene in question, which aired in the second episode on June 11 and 12 on HBO and Sky Atlantic respectively, has left viewers cringing and feeling embarrassed.

In the scene, Tesfaye’s character, Tedros Tedros, a mysterious club owner and cult leader, instructs Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, who is naked and blindfolded, to fulfill his sexual fantasies. This depiction has led fans to express their disappointment and a change in their perception of The Weeknd. Some viewers labeled the scene as “nasty,” “offputting,” and “hard to watch.” Criticisms were also directed towards Tesfaye’s acting skills, with tweets suggesting that his involvement in the show has hindered its potential.

The controversy surrounding The Idol began earlier in March when Rolling Stone published an exposé featuring anonymous interviews from individuals involved in the series. The article alleged that Tesfaye, Levinson, and the show’s producers had taken the storyline in a disturbing direction, creating a narrative focused on the abuse of a woman who is depicted as willingly accepting it.

While the series has faced backlash, there are defenders who argue that the uncomfortable scenes are intentionally designed to portray Tedros taking advantage of Jocelyn’s vulnerability, highlighting the sick dynamics within their relationship.

Amid the controversy, Lily-Rose Depp, who stars in The Idol, has chosen not to discuss the show in-depth before its airing. She believes that leaving room for viewers to be surprised by the content is essential. During the Cannes Film Festival, Depp addressed the discussions surrounding the show, expressing her interest in the strong opinions despite viewers not having seen the series yet.